Josh's Forecast: Seasonable and reasonable with a mix of sun and clouds today, easy to take temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain seasonable with less humidity on Thursday with highs in the 70s with an isolated shower for the S.Tier. An isolated t-storm is possible Friday afternoon along the lake-breeze boundary well inland away from the lake and downtown Buffalo. During the lake evening and overnight another front crosses Western New York with scattered showers and t-storms into the first half Saturday.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.