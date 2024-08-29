Josh's Forecast: Seasonable and reasonable with a mix of sun and clouds today, easy to take temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain seasonable with less humidity on Thursday with highs in the 70s with an isolated shower for the S.Tier. An isolated t-storm is possible Friday afternoon along the lake-breeze boundary well inland away from the lake and downtown Buffalo. During the lake evening and overnight another front crosses Western New York with scattered showers and t-storms into the first half Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.