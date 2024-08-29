Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Seasonable and reasonable with a mix of sun and clouds today, easy to take temperatures

Highs will be into the upper 70s, with nothing more than an isolated shower in parts of the Southern Tier in the afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain seasonable with less humidity on Thursday with highs in the 70s with an isolated shower for the S.Tier. An isolated t-storm is possible Friday afternoon along the lake-breeze boundary well inland away from the lake and downtown Buffalo. During the lake evening and overnight another front crosses Western New York with scattered showers and t-storms into the first half Saturday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. storms, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

