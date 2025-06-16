Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Seasonable and reasonable today with limited sun and a light breeze

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s away from the lakes with humidity levels remaining tolerable
7 Weather 5am update, Monday, June 16, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are just a handful of days left to spring, but that said, summer warmth has its sights set on Western New York before summer's astronomical arrival shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will rise to close to 80 by mid-week. It might be a good idea to get the air conditioners installed, as our cool, comfortable mornings are going to come to an end for a bit.

Some valley fog will set up into early today. Expect partial sun today with nothing more than a rogue shower.

Scattered pm t-storms are possible Tuesday. Unsettled afternoon chances of rain and isolated t-storms each day through Juneteenth where temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, few pm showers, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, pm isolated t-storms, near 80

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: scattered showers, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, t-storms, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: scattered showers, isolated t-storms, upper 70s.

