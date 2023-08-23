Josh's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with localized downpours tonight, turning muggy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. A few showers linger early on Thursday. Expect a lot of dry time on Thursday with another round of thundershowers arriving late Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain close to or just a bit below normal over the course of the next few days.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.