Josh's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with localized downpours tonight, turning muggy

Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely later Thursday evening
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 15:53:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. A few showers linger early on Thursday. Expect a lot of dry time on Thursday with another round of thundershowers arriving late Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain close to or just a bit below normal over the course of the next few days.

WEDNESDAY
EVENING: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

