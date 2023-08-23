Josh's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with localized downpours tonight, turning muggy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. A few showers linger early on Thursday. Expect a lot of dry time on Thursday with another round of thundershowers arriving late Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain close to or just a bit below normal over the course of the next few days.
WEDNESDAY
EVENING: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.