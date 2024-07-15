Josh's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday, some containing heavy rain and gusty winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large ridge of High pressure continues to dominate the weather across the Northeast serving as a heat pump and providing the region with near 90 degree high temperatures. A subtle disturbance approaching from the west will be the catalyst for producing a thunderstorm or two for Monday. Any thunderstorm that does pop may contain gusty winds. The atmosphere stays truly tropical into Tuesday. Heat and humidity relief will come with a cold front Wednesday, but it also means additional showers. Skies clear nicely for the end of the week and into the weekend!

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd thunderstorms, mid 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds, some sun, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd thunderstorms, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, upper 70s