Josh's Forecast: Scattered morning showers give way to partial afternoon sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the rain gear heading out the door early this morning as we deal with a round of showers to start the day today. There may even be a few embedded downpours. It should dry out by early afternoon across most of the area. Expect wide ranging temperatures today with highs largely in the middle and upper 70s in the Buffalo metro. Locally cooler conditions can be expected along the Lake Ontario shoreline, while it should be a bit warmer into parts of the Southern Tier. It'll be in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon with cooler conditions along the Lake Ontario shoreline. Rounds of showers and t-storms are possible on Friday as temperatures rise back into the mid-80s.

Conditions improve on Saturday into the afternoon with any rain chances ending.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80