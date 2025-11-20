Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Savor what sun there is, as clouds return into tonight

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for highs this afternoon. Some spots will toy with 50 degrees on Friday, with a few spotty showers
7 Weather Noon update, Thursday, November 20, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hopefully you can take a few moments to soak up some of that sun this afternoon, as it is a "hot commodity" in November, which typically is one of the cloudier months of the year in Western New York.

Clouds return tonight ahead of a system to our northwest, which also deliver a few widely scattered showers early Friday. Temperatures will toy with 50 degrees during the day tomorrow, thanks to milder southwesterly winds.

The weekend looks decent by November standards with Saturday being the cooler and brighter day, while Sunday will be milder, but cloudier, with a bit of light rain possible later Sunday evening.

Looking down the road a bit, all indications suggest that some of the coldest air of the season will head south out of Canada in the days following Thanksgiving.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.
EVENING: Partly cloudy, near 40

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Clouding up, upper 40s.

