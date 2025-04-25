Josh's Forecast: Raindrops and rumbles for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo had its first 80 degree day since early October yesterday. It won't be quite as warm today, but still mild with some spots into the 70s by afternoon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible. We'll dive back into the lower 50s to start the weekend Saturday with showers coming to an end. Saturday afternoon dries out but it'll be cooler in the 40s with a cool breeze at 10-15mph and gusts around 25mph. More sunshine and more seasonable conditions return to end the weekend on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, isolated t-storm. low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.