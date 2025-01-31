Josh's Forecast: Rain abruptly changes to snow this evening, slipping, sliding, and shivering follow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An abrupt, but brief change of rain over to snow will lead to a quick 1-3" of snowfall accumulation this evening. Watch out for slick spots, especially on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. Black ice is possible especially overnight as any surface that was wet during the day quickly freezes over.

It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the teens and the chance of some limited lake snow off of Lake Ontario. Sunday will start dry and cold with temperatures near freezing. Snow arrives during the afternoon but temperatures continue to rise and will cause a mix to occur, first along the Lake Erie shoreline late in the day.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Bursts of snow, 1-3", 30s

OVERNIGHT: A flurry, tumbling temps, 10

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold, 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.