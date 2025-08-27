Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Quite pleasant this afternoon, but a lot cooler

Temperatures will be at fall levels with highs in the 60s
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a cold front has dropped the temperature in a big way across Western New York. Normal highs are still in the upper 70s. Temperatures have largely been in the 60s today.

It will be a cool night tonight with temperatures into the mid 50s in Buffalo. Lows in the Southern Tier will be in the 40s.

Showers likely Thursday afternoon as the next front moves through the region.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.
EVENING: Partly cloudy, 60s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

Today's Forecast is...

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App