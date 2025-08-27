Josh's Forecast: Quite pleasant this afternoon, but a lot cooler

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a cold front has dropped the temperature in a big way across Western New York. Normal highs are still in the upper 70s. Temperatures have largely been in the 60s today.

It will be a cool night tonight with temperatures into the mid 50s in Buffalo. Lows in the Southern Tier will be in the 40s.

Showers likely Thursday afternoon as the next front moves through the region.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

EVENING: Partly cloudy, 60s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

