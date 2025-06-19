Josh's Forecast: Quite breezy, warm, and humid today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ooler Thursday with strong wind gusts over 40mph and scattered pm gusty storms.

As summer arrives, we're on par for normal temperatures Friday with highs in the upper 70s. The longest daylight of the year clocking in at 15 hours 20 minutes and 53 seconds with the summer solstice occurring at 10:42 pm.

Temperatures rise into the mid-80s over the weekend.

By next week WNY will soar into the upper 80s and flirting with 90, our first heat wave of the summer as heat index number rise to near 100!

Get your air conditioners in the windows before then!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, windy, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.