Josh's Forecast: Quite breezy and milder for Thursday

High Wind Warning from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday for Chautauqua County. Winds could gust near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisories from 3 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday for the remainder of the area for gusts close to 50 mph

Clouds will be on the decrease tonight with temperatures dropping back into the upper 20s to near 30.

Thursday brings some milder air with increasing clouds. Highs near 50!

A strong cold front will move through the area early Friday and winds will gust 40 to 60 miles per hour along the frontal passage. Temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds, 30

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.