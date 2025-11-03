Josh's Forecast: Quiet tonight ahead of showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase on Monday with the next round of showers developing later in the afternoon and evening. Expect clearing for Election Day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the mid-50s.

By the way, that "waxing gibbous" moon that you'll see in the nighttime sky will eventually become the Full Beaver Moon on Wednesday. That moon will be at "perigee", which means that it is at it's closest distance to the Earth in its orbit!

MONDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds, 40

AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, lower 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s