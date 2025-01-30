Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Quiet today with breaks of sun, rain & snow arrive for Friday with some accumulation

Temperatures today will be just above freezing by late in the afternoon. The next system making its approach will be mild enough to support some rain!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has snowed each and every day this January in Buffalo, including earlier today, with at least a trace of snowfall measured at the Buffalo airport.

Although this afternoon and evening look dry, the next weather system already has its sights set on Western New York. This one won't just be wintry, but it will also be wet! Look for rain showers to start the day on Friday. The rain will mix with and change to wet snow later in the afternoon and will accumulate, making for some slippery travel Friday evening.

Colder air returns for the start of the weekend with highs near 20 on Saturday. Another system will deliver a wintry mix on Sunday.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 20.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

