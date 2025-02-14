Josh's Forecast: Quiet today, winter storm with a high impact for the weekend will include snow, ice, and rain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Valentine's Day will be a chilly one with temperatures in the low 20s.
The next storm system will have a high impact on the area starting with a few inches of snow Saturday. A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain follows Saturday night. Several more inches of snow possible Sunday.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives, teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Windy, 15.