Josh's Forecast: Quiet today, winter storm with a high impact for the weekend will include snow, ice, and rain

Snowblower worthy snow is likely for many across Western New York this weekend, along with an icy mix, making for treacherous travel, starting midday Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Valentine's Day will be a chilly one with temperatures in the low 20s.

The next storm system will have a high impact on the area starting with a few inches of snow Saturday. A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain follows Saturday night. Several more inches of snow possible Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives, teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Windy, 15.

