Josh's Forecast: Quiet, & less harsh on Monday, flakes again will fly by Tuesday and will accumulate

Look for clouds to be on the increase for Monday with a busy breeze developing at times. Temperatures climb back into the 30s for highs
WKBW
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 16:08:09-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The arctic air leaves us in the new week, but the flakes do not. Monday looks quiet, and dry, but a bit breezy with increasing clouds, as Low pressure marches out of the Midwest and towards Western NY. Look for snow to develop by Tuesday morning. It'll be a wet snow, but it will accumulate two to four inches before mixing with and changing to some rain. The rain showers stick around through the middle of the week with a warming trend developing as well. Temperatures by Thursday will be well into the upper 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Clouds increase. Upper teens

AFTERNOON: Few snow showers. Breezy. Mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow Changing to Rain. Near 32F.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers. Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain Showers mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Rain Showers upper 40s

