Josh's Forecast: Quiet, but rather cloudy today, with a seasonable brand of chill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry weather will continue into Thursday and Friday with a gradual warming trend in the works.

Over the weekend, rain moves in Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will soar into the low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon!

TODAY:

MORNING: Cloudy. Upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near freezing.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Lower 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: A few showers, near 50

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, sct'd showers, near 40

AFTERNOON: Rain, mild, mid 50s