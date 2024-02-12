Josh's Forecast: Quiet but mostly cloudy tonight, lake flakes fly for some on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A robust winter storm will track to Western New York's south and east late tonight & into tomorrow. It's a big miss for us, and a disappointment to snow lovers. The most snow we'll see out of this won't be from the system itself, but rather some limited lake response that develops Tuesday afternoon and night. This means a dusting of snow for many late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Valentine's Day looks seasonably chilly, but dry. The weather pattern then turns a bit more wintry with time. A fast moving system will drop in from the upper Great Lakes late Thursday into Friday with some light snow and a wintry mix. Behind that, another lake response with limited lake snows for the weekend.

MONDAY

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers ,upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30.

Today's Forecast is...