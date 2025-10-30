Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Periods of windswept soaking rain likely into this evening

Up to three quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible into this evening, with more on the way for Halloween
7 Weather Noon update, Thursday, October 30, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A well developed storm system swirling just to our south will bring rain to the region this afternoon and tonight. Winds will increase with gusts near 30 miles per hour. Showers will continue overnight with lows near 40.

Expect scattered rain showers on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be strong with gusts near 40 miles per hour. A few showers will linger south of Buffalo on Saturday. Dry air returns to the region on Sunday.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers south, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50

