Josh's Forecast: Patchy dense fog for the morning, hazy & hot this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A truly tropical air mass remains in place across Western New York. Locally dense fog in the morning will lift giving way to hazy sunshine. Temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees away from the immediate lakeshore. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Fog will redevelop again later tonight, especially in the Southern Tier. More hazy sun, and heat are in store for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms with downpours will develop on Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Drier air returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, hot, near 90

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, isolated shower, upper 80s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, humid, lower 70s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms, mid 80s