Josh's Forecast: Patchy dense fog for the morning, hazy & hot this afternoon

Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees for a high, heat index values will top out in the mid-90s
7 Weather 5am update, Tuesday, July 15, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A truly tropical air mass remains in place across Western New York. Locally dense fog in the morning will lift giving way to hazy sunshine. Temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees away from the immediate lakeshore. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Fog will redevelop again later tonight, especially in the Southern Tier. More hazy sun, and heat are in store for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms with downpours will develop on Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Drier air returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sunny, hot, near 90

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, isolated shower, upper 80s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, humid, lower 70s
AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms, mid 80s

