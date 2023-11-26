Josh's Forecast: Parts of Western New York under Lake Effect Snow Warnings Monday through Wednesday

Lake Effect Snow Warning from 10am Monday through 7am Wednesday for S. Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 7-12"+ of snow with strong winds expected south of Buffalo!

Clouds will be on the increase during the day on Sunday as Low pressure tracks closer to Western New York to our west. Expect showers by the afternoon. Colder air returns Monday. The return of that cold air means narrow bands of heavy lake effect snow forming on a stiff west-southesterly wind. Right now it looks like Ski Country will take the "lion's share" of the lake effect. Several inches of lake snow are possible Monday into late Tuesday night in the most persistent bands.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Showers of rain & wet snow, mid 30s

