Josh's Forecast: Our Sunday remains the "weekend pick"

Clouds will give way to an ample amount of sunshine. Expect seasonable and reasonable temperatures with highs close to 60 degrees away from the lakes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday will definitely go down in the books as the better of the two weekend days. Low pressure pulls away allowing High pressure to build in. Any clouds early in the day will give way to increasing sunshine. Dry weather will continue Monday and it will warm up. Temperatures by Tuesday may flirt with 80 degrees in a few spots before a cold front arrives with showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air returns mid-week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: A shower or t-storm, windy, upper 70s.

