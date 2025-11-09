Josh's Forecast: Our future remains a bit flaky with more measurable snowfall on the way to start the week

Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua Co. until 1pm on Monday

Winter Weather Advisory for Orleans and Niagara counties until 7am on Monday

Buffalo officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season on Sunday, with 0.9" falling at the airport by late afternoon.

Flurries and limited areas of lake snow will continue tonight into Monday morning. More organized bands of lake snow will develop off of both Lake Erie and Ontario Monday night into Tuesday. Ski country will take the "lion's share" of the snow with the potential of a solid half of a foot on our hilltops by the end of Tuesday.

The lake effect pattern should ease by the time we get into the middle of the week with temperature gradually moderating.

SUNDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Lake flakes, 1-4" for some, 30

MONDAY

MORNING: Wet flakes, upper 20s to 30

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, flurries, cold, mid 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers of rain & wet snow, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers of rain & wet snow, 40

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, a flurry or sprinkle, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Showers, lower 40s

