(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — Some of us are shoveling, but all of us are shivering this weekend. Temperatures will moderate as we head through the holiday week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. low 20s

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. mid 30s