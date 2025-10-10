Josh's Forecast: Not the sunniest of weekends, but not a washout of a weekend either

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether its referred to as a Drought Warning or as a case of Severe Drought, Western New York is....DRY as a bone! So any showers we do see this weekend are certainly most welcome for our water table, and for the soil moisture of our farm fields, despite the end of the growing season for many.

The culprit for some of the "waves of wetness" that we will see an area of Low pressure, largely in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, that will stall out over Western New York to start the weekend. That feature will slowly slip toward the coast fueling a coastal storm that will deliver heavy rain and gusty winds off the ocean to places like Southern New England and Long Island.

NOT SO for Western NY. Most of the shower activity with that impulse that stalls out overhead will be confined to Saturday. Amounts will be light, on the order of a quarter to maybe a third of an inch. Look for an increase in "dry time" on Sunday, with Monday being the driest day of the three day holiday weekend.

Next week looks "seasonable and reasonable", but still rather dry, which is no surprise, as dry "usually begets dry"!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, near 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a spotty shower, 60

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 50

AFTERNOON: Widely scattered showers, upper 60s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, lower 60s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, mid 60s