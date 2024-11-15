Josh's Forecast: Not bad for mid-November, but clouds will remain stubborn to go into the start of Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The trend is our friend, but it's a slow trend. Still, we should see some clearing heading into Saturday to allow for at least some partial sunshine into the afternoon. Look for the nearly full Beaver Moon shining brightly in the sky Saturday night. Some very nice football weather awaits on Sunday for the Bills game with temperatures into the mid 50s, a southwesterly breeze, and at least some partial sun. Sunday, by the way, marks the 10th anniversary of the epic lake effect snow event that we've come to know as "Snowvember" here in Buffalo. We'll be keeping an eye on the weather pattern for some "meteorological mischief" by the end of next week. Rain, wind, and even the potential for some wet snow are not "off the table" as options, so, as we say in the TV business, stay tuned!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, mid 50s

