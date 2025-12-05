Josh's Forecast: No shortage of shivering today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday morning temperatures will be in the single digits (and some sub zero winds chills) as the coldest air of the season settles in. Clouds increase a bit for Friday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 20s.

Some snow showers greet us for the weekend, both Saturday and again into Sunday afternoon. Another cold blast arrives for Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frigid, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.