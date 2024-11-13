Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Nice by mid-November standards, but chilly to start the day

A good supply of sunshine from hilltop to lakeshore today with a seasonable and reasonable brand of chill
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the hat and gloves for the kiddos at the bus stop! It'll be frosty and clear to start Wednesday with a gradual increase in clouds through the evening. Rain showers approach for the afternoon on Thursday and linger with spotty showers and some lake influence on Friday. The area will be buzzing on Sunday with the Chiefs in town and Western New York will have some great pre-game weather!

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few showers mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

