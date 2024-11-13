Josh's Forecast: Nice by mid-November standards, but chilly to start the day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the hat and gloves for the kiddos at the bus stop! It'll be frosty and clear to start Wednesday with a gradual increase in clouds through the evening. Rain showers approach for the afternoon on Thursday and linger with spotty showers and some lake influence on Friday. The area will be buzzing on Sunday with the Chiefs in town and Western New York will have some great pre-game weather!

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, few showers mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.