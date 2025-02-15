Josh's Forecast: Multi-part winter weather event for Western New York with an icy mix and more snow ahead

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in effect for all of Western NY, including Mckean and Potter counties through 1 a.m. Monday

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect for McKean and Potter counties through 12 p.m. Monday

A multifaceted, multi-part winter weather event is underway across Western New York. After a wintry mix, that will even include some rain, and some wind for the higher terrain well southeast of Buffalo into parts of PA, another round of snow will develop. The change from a wintry mix will be an abrupt one from north to south. Another 6 to 8 inches of snow is possible for a large chunk of the Buffalo area including the Northtowns. Areas into Niagara and Orleans counties may see up to a foot of snow in some spots, thanks to lake enhancements. Amounts will vary widely, but most will need at least shovel to handle the snow that falls Sunday afternoon into the early hours of the holiday Monday morning. Temperatures will take a steep tumble later Sunday into Monday, dropping into the teens early Presidents Day. Combine that with the wind, and, in addition to blowing and drifting of the snow that falls, wind chills will be below zero.

This mid-winter cold air will stick around for most of the week. Bundle up and keep those shovels on standby!

SUNDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Windy, 15.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Bitter cold, single digits

AFTERNOON: Some sun, still very cold, lower teens

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

