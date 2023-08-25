Josh's Forecast: Muggy with a few showers early Friday, drying out a bit in the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few isolated showers will linger into Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will remain on the muggy side for most of the day. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday, but there will also be plenty of dry time. Look for the pick of the weekend to be on Sunday with ample sunshine and temperatures into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.