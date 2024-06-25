Josh's Forecast: Muggy air returns along with an increased chance of showers and thundery downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and turning more humid into tonight. Could see a passing shower this afternoon/evening. It will be breezy with highs in the low 80s. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday across the Southern Tier. It will be much cooler on Thursday with highs near 70 with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Friday looks fantastic with an abundance of sun, low humidity, and good visibility. It will be warmer than Thursday. Turning unsettled into the start of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.