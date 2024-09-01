Josh's Forecast: Much cooler on Labor Day, but we will enjoy an ample amount of sunshine throughout the day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a cold front on Sunday had many of us especially along the 90 points north and east dodging some drenching downpours. The sky will clear tonight with temperatures dropping back into the lower and middle 50s in metro Buffalo, with some spots into the Southern Tier dropping into the 40s for lows by Labor Day morning. Labor Day itself will bring an ample amount of sun, but highs will only be in the upper 60s, which is a solid five to ten degrees below the average. Refreshing, but not exactly a "beach-day"! Broad High pressure will take control of Western New York's weather through the week virtually guaranteeing no shortage of sun and a nice warm-up day-to-day. The next front will make its approach later Friday with showers. Another drop in temperature can be expected into next weekend with highs back into the 60s Saturday along with some passing lake-enhanced, or lake-effect rain showers.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY)

MORNING: Cool Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool. mid- 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s