Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy today, and significantly cooler, but quiet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A farily quiet day across Western New York for your Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will top out near 40 in Buffalo, and will be well into the 40s in the Southern Tier. Expect nothing more than a spotty shower or wet flurry later in the afternoon.

Thursday will likely be milder across the S.Tier with highs near 50 for Buffalo. A warm-up for the end of the week and the weekend is on tap. However, Sunday's forecast will need to be watched closely because a cold front may drop the temperatures Sunday from the 60s early in the day, into the 40s for the afternoon. This will likely make the downtown Parade a cool and soggy one.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy,S.Tier rain/snow near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

