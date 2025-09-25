Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy this afternoon with some spotty showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The area of Low pressure responsible for some of the scattered showers will slowly move away taking with it some of the showers, but the clouds will stick around. The sky clears on Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and some warmth heading into the weekend.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, a shower, mid 60s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

