Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy this afternoon with some spotty showers

Nothing short of spectacular for the weekend
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather Noon update, September 25, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The area of Low pressure responsible for some of the scattered showers will slowly move away taking with it some of the showers, but the clouds will stick around. The sky clears on Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and some warmth heading into the weekend.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.
EVENING: Mostly cloudy, a shower, mid 60s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

T

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App