Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy this afternoon with a few showers and an isolated t-storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not as warm today with scattered showers and thundershowers developing. Localized downpours are possible across the Southern Tier.

Showers will stay in the forecast on Friday with the heaviest rains across the Southern Tier.

I'm more optimistic about the weekend weather. It now looks like Saturday will bring an ample amount of sun, drier air, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the 70s. It may cloud up a bit more on Sunday, but the day should stay dry.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

EVENING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, lower 70s