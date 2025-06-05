Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy this afternoon with a few showers and an isolated t-storm

The Southern Tier has the best chance of seeing a t-storm pop, but the activity should be isolated
7 Weather Noon update, Thursday, June 5, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not as warm today with scattered showers and thundershowers developing. Localized downpours are possible across the Southern Tier.

Showers will stay in the forecast on Friday with the heaviest rains across the Southern Tier.

I'm more optimistic about the weekend weather. It now looks like Saturday will bring an ample amount of sun, drier air, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the 70s. It may cloud up a bit more on Sunday, but the day should stay dry.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.
EVENING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, lower 70s

