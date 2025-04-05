Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and much cooler for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Scorecard weather" continues across Western New York. Temperatures on Saturday made their way into the 60s away from the Southern Tier. It will be a while before we see the likes of those numbers again. In fact, a few wet snowflakes may fly in the high ground later Sunday into Monday. April truly can be "the cruelest month"! Temperatures will make a recovery late week with highs back into the 50s, but we will be dodging raindrops once again.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.