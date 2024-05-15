Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few spotty showers in the afternoon

Some patchy areas of fog for the morning. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees later in the day
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mainly cloudy to start to your Wednesday with rain showers returning in the afternoon. Could be some locally heavy downpours. Some patchy areas of fog will greet you early in the day. Thursday is the pick day of the week without rain and temperatures in the 70s. Showers will return Friday and will stick around into the start of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App