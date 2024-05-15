Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few spotty showers in the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mainly cloudy to start to your Wednesday with rain showers returning in the afternoon. Could be some locally heavy downpours. Some patchy areas of fog will greet you early in the day. Thursday is the pick day of the week without rain and temperatures in the 70s. Showers will return Friday and will stick around into the start of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.