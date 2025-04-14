Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild today with a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a warm front this morning sets the stage for a mild day today for all of Western New York. We'll dodge a few raindrops, but temperatures will make their way into the 60s. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question this afternoon, as a cold front sweeps through the area. Temperatures take a tumble overnight into tomorrow heading back into the 40s, with a few showers developing, possibly mixed with a few wet flakes. The chill lingers mid-week. It does turn milder late week.

MONDAY

MORNING: A few showers, 40s

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mild, a shower, 60

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, 40

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers, mid 40s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, sct'd showers, upper 30s