Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild today with a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a warm front this morning sets the stage for a mild day today for all of Western New York. We'll dodge a few raindrops, but temperatures will make their way into the 60s. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question this afternoon, as a cold front sweeps through the area. Temperatures take a tumble overnight into tomorrow heading back into the 40s, with a few showers developing, possibly mixed with a few wet flakes. The chill lingers mid-week. It does turn milder late week.
MONDAY
MORNING: A few showers, 40s
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mild, a shower, 60
TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers, 40
AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers, mid 40s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, sct'd showers, upper 30s