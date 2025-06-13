Josh's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool tonight, decent weather but a touch unsettled this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll dodge a few drops tonight into the Southern Tier. The weekend will largely be rain-free, but there will be quite a bit of cloud cover. The weather will be cooperative if you have plans to be out and about at the many events taking place. Plan on warmer air to return heading into next week with temperature back into the 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.