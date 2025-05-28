Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: More waves of wetness are ahead for all of Western New York

Expect scattered showers into this evening as the dreary May weather continues
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More waves of wetness are likely for Western New York over the course of the next several days, as our "May of gray" continues. You can blame a series of Low pressure systems for the unsettled weather. We'll have to exercise some patience, but it will dry out by the end of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 60.
EVENING: Sct'd showers, 50s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

