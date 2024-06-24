Josh's Forecast: More warmth, but also more humidity for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We enjoyed some of the nicest weather imaginable for late June on Monday, and we will enjoy a beautiful evening as well with a mainly moonlit sky. Temperatures into the Southern Tier will drop into the 50s for overnight lows. No need for the air conditions there tonight. Southwesterly winds will help to import muggier air back into Western New York for tomorrow. Most of the day is free of rain, although I can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. There's a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday out ahead of an approaching cold front, which will knock temperatures back into the 70s for Thursday, but also knock the humidity levels back into the comfortable range. Friday looks delightful with ample sunshine. It may turn slightly unsettled into the start of the weekend as yet another cold front makes an approach.

TONIGHT

Mainly moonlit, mild, mellow, 60

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, warmer, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, warmer, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers & t-storms, muggy, lower 80s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Stray shower, 60

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s