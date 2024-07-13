Josh's Forecast: More sunshine and warmth ahead, but also the risk of a shower or thunderstorm in spots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mother Nature is cooperating this weekend for all of the festivals going on including the Taste of Buffalo and Canal Fest as high pressure is locked in place. Expect sunshine and hot afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday. The humidity will ramp up into early next week. Any showers that try to pop Sunday would be primarily across the Southern Tier, but would be extremely isolated. True relief from the heat and humidity won't arrive until the middle of the week with a cold front. That should knock temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, muggy, upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, t-storms, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s

