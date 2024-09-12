Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: More sunshine, and more late summer warmth is in store for today

Temperatures today will be well above the average with highs largely in the lower 80s by afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will be large and in charge of our weather...and with that bubble...there is no trouble. Temperatures will be at summer levels with highs into the lower 80s today. Our good fortune lasts straight through the weekend. Enjoy the summery stretch!

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

