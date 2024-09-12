Josh's Forecast: More sunshine, and more late summer warmth is in store for today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will be large and in charge of our weather...and with that bubble...there is no trouble. Temperatures will be at summer levels with highs into the lower 80s today. Our good fortune lasts straight through the weekend. Enjoy the summery stretch!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.