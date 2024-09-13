Josh's Forecast: More sunshine, and a summer caliber of warmth for all of Western New York into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — These final days of summer are shaping up to be award-winning with plenty of sunshine. Mornings will be comfortably cool, and afternoons will be comfortably warm, with humidity levels in check. Local lake breezes will develop into the weekend. A bit of patchy fog is likely in some of our valleys, and also closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline Saturday and Sunday morning. The warmth stays with us into at least early next week. The next chance for showers will likely not arrive until later in the week. Above average temperatures stay in the forecast through most of the month of September!
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, warm, mid 80s
SUNDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, lower 80s