Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: More sunshine, and a summer caliber of warmth for all of Western New York into the weekend

Temperatures will remain well above the average with highs into the lower 80s today
buffalo weather forecast
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — These final days of summer are shaping up to be award-winning with plenty of sunshine. Mornings will be comfortably cool, and afternoons will be comfortably warm, with humidity levels in check. Local lake breezes will develop into the weekend. A bit of patchy fog is likely in some of our valleys, and also closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline Saturday and Sunday morning. The warmth stays with us into at least early next week. The next chance for showers will likely not arrive until later in the week. Above average temperatures stay in the forecast through most of the month of September!

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, warm, mid 80s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, lower 80s

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App