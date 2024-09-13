Josh's Forecast: More sunshine, and a summer caliber of warmth for all of Western New York into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — These final days of summer are shaping up to be award-winning with plenty of sunshine. Mornings will be comfortably cool, and afternoons will be comfortably warm, with humidity levels in check. Local lake breezes will develop into the weekend. A bit of patchy fog is likely in some of our valleys, and also closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline Saturday and Sunday morning. The warmth stays with us into at least early next week. The next chance for showers will likely not arrive until later in the week. Above average temperatures stay in the forecast through most of the month of September!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, 60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, warm, mid 80s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, lower 80s