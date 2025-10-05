Josh's Forecast: More sun and more warmth heading into Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clear and comfortable conditions settle in for tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s.

High-pressure controls the weather into Monday with another well above normal day with highs near record territory. The next chance of rain comes Tuesday after 11 days of no rain at the Buffalo Airport. Currently, WNY is under a moderate to severe drought. Unfortunately, the rain won't be long lived.

SUNDAY

NIGHT: Mainly clear, 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING:Rain showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 70

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake showers, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Upper 50s