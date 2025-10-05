Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: More sun and more warmth heading into Monday

Temperatures will be at summertime levels to start the week
7 Weather 6pm update, October 5, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clear and comfortable conditions settle in for tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s.

High-pressure controls the weather into Monday with another well above normal day with highs near record territory. The next chance of rain comes Tuesday after 11 days of no rain at the Buffalo Airport. Currently, WNY is under a moderate to severe drought. Unfortunately, the rain won't be long lived.

SUNDAY
NIGHT: Mainly clear, 50s

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

TUESDAY
MORNING:Rain showers, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 70

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Lake showers, upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, Upper 50s

