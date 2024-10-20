Josh's Forecast: More sun and more unseasonably mild air to kick off the new week for all of Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather in the country will be found right here in Western New York through early next week. We'll enjoy a warm start to the week with ample sunshine, and a busy southwesterly breeze at times. Temperatures will easily make their way toward 70 degrees on Monday, and well into the middle 70s on Tuesday. Tuesday's record high of 81 degrees in Buffalo, set in 1979, is likely safe, but there will be some spots east of Buffalo, into the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes, that toy with the 80 degree mark Tuesday afternoon. A fairly potent cold front will make its way through the area later Wednesday with showers, a stiff breeze, and a big drop in temperature in time for Thursday. Temperatures will gradually recover back to levels more typical for this time of year for next weekend with a clearing sky.

SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, Moonrise 8:21 p.m., low 50s, mid 40s S. Tier

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, breezy, eve. showers, lower 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partial clearing, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Changeable skies, cool breezes, lower 50s

