Josh's Forecast: More "summer sizzle" with high temperatures close to 90 degrees

Patchy areas of fog will lift giving way to hazy sunshine, and a humid afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny on Thursday as the mercury rises into the upper 80s to near 90 with high humidity. Isolated shower/t-storms possible into the afternoon along a lake breeze boundary north of Buffalo. Better chance of rain arrives early on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing through the day and evening. Expect more of the same on Saturday. Sunday is the dry weekend day but still warm and humid. A bit of a break from the humidity comes on Monday of next week and a little bit of a cool down as well.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, iso. pm shower/t-storm. upper 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

