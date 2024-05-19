Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: More summer air, more sun, and building warmth through Wednesday!

Temperatures will easily make their way into the middle and upper 80s away from the lakes as the week gets going
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 19, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's hasn't see a stretch of 80 degree weather since early September of last year. That all changes this week, as we'll string together four consecutive days with highs in the 80s. It will be cooler near the lakes with local lake breezes. An approaching cold front later Wednesday will be the trigger mechanism for a few showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back to levels more typical of this time of year with highs back into the 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, warm, lower 80s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, very warm, mid & upper 80s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, lower 60s
AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun, a shower, lower 70s

