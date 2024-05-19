Josh's Forecast: More summer air, more sun, and building warmth through Wednesday!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's hasn't see a stretch of 80 degree weather since early September of last year. That all changes this week, as we'll string together four consecutive days with highs in the 80s. It will be cooler near the lakes with local lake breezes. An approaching cold front later Wednesday will be the trigger mechanism for a few showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back to levels more typical of this time of year with highs back into the 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, warm, lower 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, very warm, mid & upper 80s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: More clouds than sun, a shower, lower 70s

