Josh's Forecast: More summer air, and more sunshine in store for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will produce plenty of sunshine going into early next week . At times, there may be wildfire smoke in the upper levels, but air quality at the surface will be fine. Plan on high temperatures in the lower 80s on Monday. The next weather maker to affect Western New York is likely, of all things, to be an area of Low pressure close to the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will send clouds our way mid-week, along with the potential for a shower or two into the Southern Tier by Tuesday, but most will stay dry. Warm weather will likely stick around into the beginning of the fall season.
SUNDAY
EVENING: Mainly clear, patchy fog late, 70
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, lower 80s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, near 60
AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, near 80
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s