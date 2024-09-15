Josh's Forecast: More summer air, and more sunshine in store for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will produce plenty of sunshine going into early next week . At times, there may be wildfire smoke in the upper levels, but air quality at the surface will be fine. Plan on high temperatures in the lower 80s on Monday. The next weather maker to affect Western New York is likely, of all things, to be an area of Low pressure close to the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will send clouds our way mid-week, along with the potential for a shower or two into the Southern Tier by Tuesday, but most will stay dry. Warm weather will likely stick around into the beginning of the fall season.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mainly clear, patchy fog late, 70

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, lower 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, near 80

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s