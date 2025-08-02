Josh's Forecast: More spectacular summer weather awaits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite a bit of a cool start to Sunday, expect more typical summer warmth to return to Western New York as temperatures get into the 80s Sunday afternoon. The start of next week will be a bit above average with highs in the mid-80s. Dry conditions will continue. The middle of the week will bring a few showers and a thunderstorm chance, otherwise, expect a vastly dry first week of August.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.