Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: More spectacular summer weather awaits

However, air quality alerts are back for Canadian wildfire smoke through late Sunday
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 6pm update, Saturday, August 2, 2025
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite a bit of a cool start to Sunday, expect more typical summer warmth to return to Western New York as temperatures get into the 80s Sunday afternoon. The start of next week will be a bit above average with highs in the mid-80s. Dry conditions will continue. The middle of the week will bring a few showers and a thunderstorm chance, otherwise, expect a vastly dry first week of August.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App