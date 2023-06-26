Josh's Forecast: More showers, thundery downpours, and "air you can wear"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm, humid air mass will help fuel more hit or miss showers and thundery downpours as we work our way through today. The unsettled weather continues into Tuesday with high humidity. Rainfall coverage will be uneven, with some areas seeing copious amounts of rain, while other locales see lesser amounts. Nevertheless, it will help lower the rainfall deficit in Western NY. Drier air returns on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound with drier air staying with us Thursday and Friday with an ample amount of sunshine.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Humid. upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Localized thundery downpours. near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Humid. low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hit or miss thundershowers. mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Turning less humid. upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Showers Ending, cooler. Low 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sunny near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, pleasant. Mid 70s.